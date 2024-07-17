Vishal Singh Awestruck As Surbhi Jyoti Flaunts Her Beauty In Anarkali Set, See Photos!

Surbhi Jyoti, a popular television actress, is known for her role in the Gunaah series and her strong social media presence. The actress has 10.2 million Instagram followers and keeps her fans up to date on her personal and professional life. Today, the diva takes fashion to the next level in a recent photograph, showing her exquisite beauty in an ethnic look. Let’s look at the Instagram photoshoot!

Surbhi Jyoti’s Ethnic Fit Photos-

So beautiful! Telly diva Surbhi Jyoti is known for bringing out the best in her traditional fashion choices. This time, the beauty shows her love for anarkali suits in blue color. The actress wore a long fabric with intricate printed designs and gold piping work around the jacket-style attached piece, followed by a long flare with a full sleeve ankle-length and broad border kurta. She paired her look with a matching color dupatta with an attached tassel on the four corners.

Surbhi Jyoti’s Accessories And Hairstyle-

The Gunaah actress Surbhi elevates her look with long gold and brownstone-embellished earrings, a fingering bracelet, and a big ring. Surbhi styles her in a middle-partition loose wavy, half-tied, and rest-open hairstyle that complements her look. She accentuates her beautiful face with matte, smokey eyes and highlighted cheeks. Surbhi’s stunning peach lips match her glam look, giving her a desi touch. Throughout the photos, Surbhi Jyoti poses, flaunting her dazzling beauty and gorgeous “Ada” in a stunning photoshoot.

As soon as Surbhi Jyoti shared photos on Instagram, her friend Vishal Singh, known for his role in the latest serial Saath Nibhana Saathiyaa, turned to her post praising her look and commented on two blue hearts.

