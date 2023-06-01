ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Watch Video: Surbhi Jyoti takes a stroll by beach in Maldives, fans love it

Surbhi Jyoti shares a new video on Instagram. In the post, Surbhi can be seen taking a stroll by the beach. In the video, Surbhi is dressed in a cute halter-neck red midi dress which she paired with white flip-flops.

Author: Manisha Suthar
01 Jun,2023 17:54:45
Surbhi Jyoti is on a vacation spree. The popular television actress, who rose to fame after her work in Qubool Hai, has been holidaying in the Maldives. The diva initially went to Mauritius with friends Krystle D’souza and Vishal Singh. Now, post her vacation in Mauritius, she is holidaying in Maldives.

Read Here: Inside Vishal Singh and Surbhi Jyoti’s Mauritius diaries

Recently, Surbhi also celebrated her birthday in the Maldives. She enjoyed her birthday on the Island in a printed bodycon co-ord set with a be jewelled attachment. The actress also took to Instagram today and shared a new video. In the post, Surbhi can be seen taking a stroll by the beach. In the video, Surbhi is dressed in a cute halter-neck red midi dress which she paired with white flip-flops. She completed her look with a bag and brown sunglasses.

The diva captioned her post: “Routine walk ….. 🌳” As soon as, Surbhi uploaded the video, fans started showering love in the comment section. One user wrote: “Looking so pretty😍😍” While another mentioned, “You are so wonderful and incredible, your smile always fascinates me. My day starts with your smile.🥺❤️” A third user said, “Simply the best. There is no one as unique and wonderful as you.😍😍” Check the post below!

Do you like Surbhi’s new look?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

