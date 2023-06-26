ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

You know how much I love you...: Surbhi Jyoti pens heartwarming birthday wish for special friend

Surbhi Jyoti shared a delightful video on Instagram and a heartfelt caption expressing her love and admiration for Arryaman Seth. The actress called him her "Forever Timsy" and conveyed his significance.

Author: Manisha Suthar
26 Jun,2023 17:47:06
You know how much I love you...: Surbhi Jyoti pens heartwarming birthday wish for special friend

Surbhi Jyoti, the popular TV actress, recently wished her close friend, Arryaman Seth, a happy birthday. Surbhi, known for her roles in hit shows like Qubool Hai and Naagin, shared a delightful video on Instagram and a heartfelt caption expressing her love and admiration for Arryaman. The actress called him her “Forever Timsy” and conveyed his significance.

Surbhi’s post showcased their strong bond and gave fans a glimpse into their cherished friendship. The Instagram post featured a fun-filled video capturing Surbhi and Arryaman’s joyful moments together. Surbhi’s caption reflected her deep affection for Arryaman, acknowledging their special connection that goes beyond words.

Surbhi’s gesture not only celebrated Arryaman’s special day but also highlighted the importance of true friendship and the joy it brings. She captioned the post: “Happy birthday Seth… Not gonna write much here because you know how much I love you and what place you hold in my life🫶🏼😘❤️ My Forever Timsy 🤗🤗🤗 @arryamanseth” Check below!

Surbhi, who was vacationing with her gang of friends in Mauritius and Maldives, is back. She has been on a photo-sharing spree currently. The actress effortlessly exuded grace and elegance in her latest photos in traditional outfits. The diva donned a breathtaking peach embellished lehenga paired with a graceful grey dupatta. The ensemble perfectly accentuated her beauty and showcased her impeccable sense of style.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Surbhi Jyoti shines in peach embellished lehenga, stuns fans with elegant accessories
Surbhi Jyoti shines in peach embellished lehenga, stuns fans with elegant accessories
Watch: Surbhi Jyoti makes internet awestruck with latest video, check out
Watch: Surbhi Jyoti makes internet awestruck with latest video, check out
Jaane Kuch Bhi Na Mann Mera: Come fall in love with Surbhi Jyoti
Jaane Kuch Bhi Na Mann Mera: Come fall in love with Surbhi Jyoti
Surbhi Jyoti is too “glam” to give a “damn”, see pic
Surbhi Jyoti is too “glam” to give a “damn”, see pic
Royalty personified! Surbhi Jyoti is the modern ‘Umrao Jaan’ in embellished salwar
Royalty personified! Surbhi Jyoti is the modern ‘Umrao Jaan’ in embellished salwar
Surbhi Jyoti takes the traditional flight in floral embellished blouse and saree
Surbhi Jyoti takes the traditional flight in floral embellished blouse and saree
Latest Stories
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Dons A Casual Cut-Out Bodycon; Motivates Fans Like This
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Dons A Casual Cut-Out Bodycon; Motivates Fans Like This
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi’s memories make Jahaan emotional
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi’s memories make Jahaan emotional
Exclusive: Shubham Patil, Sakshi Parihar, Anu Thapa bag Kaashi Vishvanath
Exclusive: Shubham Patil, Sakshi Parihar, Anu Thapa bag Kaashi Vishvanath
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Is Happy About Her Show Being A Must-Watch In Mauritius
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Is Happy About Her Show Being A Must-Watch In Mauritius
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya’s haldi ceremony
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya’s haldi ceremony
Biggest TV Twists Of Last Week (19 – 25 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Biggest TV Twists Of Last Week (19 – 25 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Read Latest News