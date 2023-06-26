You know how much I love you...: Surbhi Jyoti pens heartwarming birthday wish for special friend

Surbhi Jyoti, the popular TV actress, recently wished her close friend, Arryaman Seth, a happy birthday. Surbhi, known for her roles in hit shows like Qubool Hai and Naagin, shared a delightful video on Instagram and a heartfelt caption expressing her love and admiration for Arryaman. The actress called him her “Forever Timsy” and conveyed his significance.

Surbhi’s post showcased their strong bond and gave fans a glimpse into their cherished friendship. The Instagram post featured a fun-filled video capturing Surbhi and Arryaman’s joyful moments together. Surbhi’s caption reflected her deep affection for Arryaman, acknowledging their special connection that goes beyond words.

Surbhi’s gesture not only celebrated Arryaman’s special day but also highlighted the importance of true friendship and the joy it brings. She captioned the post: “Happy birthday Seth… Not gonna write much here because you know how much I love you and what place you hold in my life🫶🏼😘❤️ My Forever Timsy 🤗🤗🤗 @arryamanseth” Check below!

Surbhi, who was vacationing with her gang of friends in Mauritius and Maldives, is back. She has been on a photo-sharing spree currently. The actress effortlessly exuded grace and elegance in her latest photos in traditional outfits. The diva donned a breathtaking peach embellished lehenga paired with a graceful grey dupatta. The ensemble perfectly accentuated her beauty and showcased her impeccable sense of style.

