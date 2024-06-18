YRKKH Fame Pranali Rathod Gets Moody In Quirky Selfies, Checkout Photos!

Pranali Rathod is known for her role in “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” (YRKKH). The actress never leaves a chance to impress us with her style statement. The actress recently delighted her fans by sharing a series of quirky selfies. These photos capture her playful and moody expressions, showcasing her fun personality. Here’s a closer look at how she has styles herself for these selfies:

Pranali Rathod’s Moody Selfies Photos-

Anushka took a couple of photos to Instagram to highlight her quirkiness. The diva looks cute in a white round-neckline, full-sleeve plain crop top to complement her lively, moody feelings. She opts for her simple look with her side-parted open wavy hairstyle and rosy makeup, with creamy pink lips complementing her beautiful look.

In the photos, she flaunts her quirky moods with a pouty face and million-dollar smile, her jawline, candid poses with a smile, sunkissed shiny look, and her hair day look. With several clicks, she made a collage of weirdness in her Instagram story.

Pranali Rathod’s beauty and flair have never failed to captivate us. The diva in the quirky shades piqued our interest as soon as she post on social media. She has 2.3 million Instagram followers and maintains a large fan base. She frequently keeps her fans interested with such posts.

