Anupamaa Serial Upcoming Twist: Anuj’s reply shocks Anupamaa; Is Adhya dead?

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen the shocking twist of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) now pining for the togetherness of Anuj (Gaurav Khanna). Usually, it has been the other way around for Anuj till now. He was in love with Anupamaa for 26 years before he confessed his love and got married to her. Even after the separation, Anuj was taking care of Anupamaa and even fought for her rights when she was caught in the scandal created at the restaurant.

But now, things have changed. Anuj does not remember Anupamaa. He is cut off from the world, and we have seen Anupamaa pleading to be in the company of Anuj, and take care of him.

The upcoming episode will see Anupamaa taking care of Anuj. The big question that will linger in Anupamaa’s mind will be of Adhya’s well being. Anupamaa will try to ask Anuj about Adhya. But Anuj will not reply instantly. Ultimately Anuj will reply to Anupamaa’s question which will shock her all the more.

Anuj will tell Anupamaa that their Adhya is gone to be near God. Anupamaa will be shaken and shocked.

Is this the reality? Is Adhya dead?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.