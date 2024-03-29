Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa questions Anuj

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) dragging Paritosh to the threshold of being jailed, for the crime he committed. As we know, Vanraj took offence to Anupamaa’s act of getting her own son caught for a crime. But Anupamaa felt the need to serve justice to herself and took the brunt of getting hurt as a mother.

The coming episode will see Anupamaa getting shocked at Paritosh’s return. We wrote about Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) talking to his client and getting the case withdrawn so that little mercy gets shown towards Paritosh.

Anupamaa will dislike this coming from Anuj. She will go to Anuj’s office to question his decision to get Paritosh out on bail and ease out on his punishment. Anuj will explain it to Anupamaa that he cannot see a kid bear the brunt of the crime committed by an elder person. Anuj will tell Anupamaa that he could relate to te pain seen in Pari’s face and did not want her to go through the same trauma that Choti went through.

Above all, Anuj will reason out to Anupamaa with tears flowing through his eyes, that he does not like seeing her hurt.

Anupamaa Ep 1238 28th March Written Episode Update

Anupama got condemned by Vanraj for sending her son to jail. But she stood her ground firmly.

What will happen next?

