Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa's golden advice for Kavya

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen history repeating itself and deceit in marriage coming to the fore again. All of it started with Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) betraying his loyal wife Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) by being in love with his office mate Kavya (Madalsa Sharma). Now, tables have turned, and when Vanraj is happy with Kavya’s pregnancy, the news comes of Kavya having cheated on him, and the kid being Anirudh’s and not Vanraj’s.

We have already written about Kavya confiding about this big secret in Anupamaa. Anupamaa will not support her and will ask her why she had to get back to Vanraj’s life when she knew the kid was Anirudh’s. Anupamaa will yell at Kavya for cheating on Vanraj. She will call spade a spade and will tell Kavya that the same rules apply to both men and women and that getting cheated in love is not easier for men to take.

Anupamaa will give golden advice to Kavya and will tell her to clear the truth with the family and move on in life. She will tell Kavya to be independent and take care of her own life. She will also tell Kavya to own her mistake and not allow society to make a generalized opinion that this is what will happen when much of the freedom is given to a woman.

What will Kavya’s decision be?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

