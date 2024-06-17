Anupamaa Spoiler: Babuji’s mental trauma; fears the worst

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Ishaani being unwell with a non-stop cough. We wrote about Pakhi (Chandni Bhagwanani) asking Babuji to give her the cough syrup and not to disturb her sleep. Babuji, in the wee hours of the night, gave Ishaani the wrong medication, which was not to be given to kids. We wrote about Ishaani being rushed to the hospital, in an unconscious state.

The upcoming episode will see everyone wondering in the hospital about what caused the problem. Kinjal will look into the medicine given and will immediately realize that Ishaani was administered the wrong medicine. In the hospital, Babuji will panic and will worry about Ishaani’s well-being. Pakhi will openly accuse Babuji of giving the wrong medicine. Anupamaa will try to defend Babuji, but the doctor will confirm that the kid was given some wrong medicine in a heavy dose which caused an allergic reaction. Pakhi will blame Babuji for trying to kill her daughter. The Shah house ladies will also worry over Pakhi’s reaction as she will not keep quiet about the mistake that has happened.

Anupamaa Ep 1319 16th June Written Episode Update

Anuj and Anupamaa vowed to do all that it takes to seek justice for the restaurant in USA. They wondered how to get a proof against Gulati if they have to move forward and tackle the case.

What will happen next?

