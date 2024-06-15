Anupamaa Spoiler: Ishaani administered the wrong medicine; gets rushed to the hospital

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) finally gaining the proof and confidence that she needs to surge ahead and save her Spice and Chutney Restaurant from being tarnished. As we know, it is now revealed that Rahul added the cockroach to Anupamas’s prepared food on the order given by Gulati. Anuj and Anupamaa have vowed to go back to the USA and fight for justice.

The upcoming episode which is focused upon the wedding of Tapish and Dimple will see a tragedy happening at the Shah house. Pakhi’s daughter Ishaani will be sick and Pakhi will be negligent as always. Babuji will see Ishaani coughing and will give her a syrup which will be a wrong medication. Babuji’s mistake will prove costly as Ishaani will faint. She will be rushed to the hospital, while Anupamaa will panic for the kid’s safety.

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.