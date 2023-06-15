Anupamaa Spoiler: Maaya gets insecure

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) all set to fly high in her career. The press conference organized by Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) not only puts Anupamaa in the limelight but also puts on her huge responsibilities. As we know, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) is happy that Anupamaa is getting all the recognition. He also comes to the press conference to appreciate and applaud the honour that Anupamaa is getting.

The coming episode will see Malti Devi presenting Anupamaa with a valuable gift of her dance anklet. This will be a moment to cherish for Anupamaa.

The episode to air will also see Maaya’s (Chahat Pandey) worrisome plight. Maaya will notice the changes in Anuj and will worry whether Anuj will stop Anupamaa from going. Maaya will again be provoked by Barkha who will tell her that Maaya’s plan is a failure and that she does not know anything about success in plan.

Maaya will be seen having a jittery and insecure moment worrying over what bad can happen to her.

Will Maaya overcome this fear and fight to have Anuj in her life?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

