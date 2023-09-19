Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Malti Devi getting emotional after seeing her son's picture. She will, however, recognize Anupamaa.

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) taking care of Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) like her own mother. However, Malti Devi does not even remember Anupamaa. Anuj (Gaurav Khanna), on the other hand, feels uncomfortable in the presence of Malti Devi and wants her to get well in health and move out of his house soon.

The coming episode will focus on Anuj’s grand birthday. As we know, Pakhi and Adhik have organized a big birthday party for Anuj. The Kapadia house is gearing up for the big occasion.

However, the coming episode will see Anupamaa getting an old picture from Malti Devi’s bag which has a new-born kid in it. Malti Devi will regain her consciousness and will recognize Anupamaa. She will cry over her past act towards Anupamaa and apologize to her. Anupamaa will then show Malti Devi the picture that she found. This will bring out an emotional side to Malti Devi and she will weep, hugging the picture and calling it her son.

Anupamaa will want to find out more about Malti Devi’s son and will go on a quest.

Anupamaa wanted to find more about Malti Devi’s son and even mentioned it before Anuj. Anupamaa tried making Malti Devi remember her past.

What will Anupamaa find?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.