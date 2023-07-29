Anupamaa Spoiler: Malti Devi recollects her shocking past

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Kavya’s (Madalsa Sharma) baby shower triggering a lot of drama. While Kavya is hiding a big secret from Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) and the rest of the family, we wrote about Kavya confiding about the secret only to Anupamaa. On the other hand, the problems between Pakhi and Adhik seems to be escalating with Pakhi being under trouble.

The coming episode will, however, focus on the dreaded past of Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) will come back to haunt her. Kavya’s baby shower will remind Malti Devi of her newborn, the kid which she had deserted soon after its birth. A flashback sequence will be shown wherein Malti is shown to be pregnant. Malti harbours high ambitions of becoming a popular dancer, but pregnancy has restricted her goals. After delivery, she will be shown contemplating whether to move out of her family life and walk towards dance, which is her goal. She will be shown having a fight with her husband post which Malti would have chosen her career over her kid.

Malti Devi will be seen telling that a woman has to sacrifice so much in order to achieve her goals.

What will happen next?

