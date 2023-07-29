ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa Spoiler: Malti Devi recollects her shocking past

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Malti Devi remembering her sad past and the sacrifice she has made in her life.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
29 Jul,2023 11:11:14
Anupamaa Spoiler: Malti Devi recollects her shocking past 838762

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Kavya’s (Madalsa Sharma) baby shower triggering a lot of drama. While Kavya is hiding a big secret from Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) and the rest of the family, we wrote about Kavya confiding about the secret only to Anupamaa. On the other hand, the problems between Pakhi and Adhik seems to be escalating with Pakhi being under trouble.

The coming episode will, however, focus on the dreaded past of Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) will come back to haunt her. Kavya’s baby shower will remind Malti Devi of her newborn, the kid which she had deserted soon after its birth. A flashback sequence will be shown wherein Malti is shown to be pregnant. Malti harbours high ambitions of becoming a popular dancer, but pregnancy has restricted her goals. After delivery, she will be shown contemplating whether to move out of her family life and walk towards dance, which is her goal. She will be shown having a fight with her husband post which Malti would have chosen her career over her kid.

Malti Devi will be seen telling that a woman has to sacrifice so much in order to achieve her goals.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

