Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) being worried for their daughter Pakhi (Muskan Bamne). As we know, Pakhi left the Kapadia house to go to the Shah house to tie Rakhi to her brothers. But she was not seen anywhere after that. Anupamaa lodged a police complaint against Adhik, but Adhik got back with a clean chit. This increased the worry of Anupamaa and Anuj. We saw how Anupamaa saw Romil (Viraj Kapoor) fearful and hiding something from the family. He sneaked out of the house and reached a place where Anupamaa followed him.

Finally, the coming episode will see the truth coming out. Anupamaa will spot Pakhi’s handbag in the house where Romil will go. And her worst fear will increase. She will question Romil on why he did so, and what he has done to Pakhi. Romil will get scared and will beg Anupamaa to listen to him. Anupamaa will hold him by the collar and will try to drag him home. But Romil will confess his crime before Anupamaa that he wanted to take revenge against Pakhi and Adhik. He will talk about him being framed for money stealing by Adhik, and he wants to teach them a lesson.

Romil will tell Anupamaa that he called Pakhi citing a wrong reason through his friend. He will tell Anupamaa that his friend had kept Pakhi in this house, but now he is not aware of where Pakhi is.

Anupamaa subtly celebrated Anuj’s birthday, but continued to worry for her daughter Pakhi. Anupamaa saw Romil being fearful and guilty, trying to sneak out of the house. She followed him.

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.