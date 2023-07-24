Anupamaa Spoiler: Samar gets pulled into Malti Devi's trap

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen exciting drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) getting back to her daughter and family. This does not go down well with Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) though. She is hellbent on destroying the peace and happiness of Anupamaa. Anupamaa even tried to apologize to Malti Devi and that was when she asked her to dance on a medley of songs. However, Malti Devi threw her out of the Gurukul, humiliating her badly.

The coming episode will see Samar (Sagar Parekh) getting into a problem. Dimple (Nishi Saxena) who had earlier given the proof and media statement that Anupamaa had come out of Malti Devi’s agreement illegally, will now want her husband to work for Malti Devi.

She will double-cross her family and join hands with Malti Devi. Dimple will tell Samar about the job opportunity with Malti Devi. However, Samar will refuse to go against his mother, and join Malti Devi. But Dimple will have her way, and will push Samar into Malti Devi’s trap.

Malti Devi will have a big motive behind getting Samar into her side.

What will happen next?

As we know, there is a shocking promo that is on air, which suggests the death of Samar.

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.