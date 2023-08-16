Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj shows his concern for Samar

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Romil becoming tough to handle at the Kapadia house. We saw how Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Romil had an altercation in which Anuj slapped Romil. We saw how Romil was partying in the Kapadia house with his friends. The alcohol party was not liked by Anuj and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly).

The coming episode will see Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) trying to sort things out between him and Samar (Sagar Parekh). As we know, Samar and Dimple (Nishi Saxena) are now forced to stay separately in the house, with Anupamaa deciding on the house being partitioned. However, Vanraj will take the help of Babuji and Paritosh to steal a moment with Samar. The four men will be seen sitting together, talking their hearts out. Samar will be reluctant to speak, and it will be Babuji who will remind Vanraj and Samar about the kind of bond they share. Vanraj will tell Samar that he needs to support his wife but will have to draw a balance. Samar will feel happy to see the concern on his father’s face and will tell him that after all that happened in the house, he thought nobody will ever talk to him.

Vanraj and Samar will hug and patch up, but this will not go down well with Dimpy.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.