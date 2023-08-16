ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj shows his concern for Samar

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Vanraj stealing a moment with Samar and trying to talk to him. Vanraj showering his concern will make Samar feel better.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
16 Aug,2023 11:45:52
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj shows his concern for Samar 843070

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Romil becoming tough to handle at the Kapadia house. We saw how Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Romil had an altercation in which Anuj slapped Romil. We saw how Romil was partying in the Kapadia house with his friends. The alcohol party was not liked by Anuj and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly).

The coming episode will see Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) trying to sort things out between him and Samar (Sagar Parekh). As we know, Samar and Dimple (Nishi Saxena) are now forced to stay separately in the house, with Anupamaa deciding on the house being partitioned. However, Vanraj will take the help of Babuji and Paritosh to steal a moment with Samar. The four men will be seen sitting together, talking their hearts out. Samar will be reluctant to speak, and it will be Babuji who will remind Vanraj and Samar about the kind of bond they share. Vanraj will tell Samar that he needs to support his wife but will have to draw a balance. Samar will feel happy to see the concern on his father’s face and will tell him that after all that happened in the house, he thought nobody will ever talk to him.

Vanraj and Samar will hug and patch up, but this will not go down well with Dimpy.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Biggest TV Shows Twists On Last Week (7 - 13 August): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 842974
Biggest TV Shows Twists On Last Week (7 – 13 August): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: OMG!! Radha to be hanged till death 842800
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: OMG!! Radha to be hanged till death
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad requests Sahiba to trust him 842790
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad requests Sahiba to trust him
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi gets to know a shocking truth 842773
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi gets to know a shocking truth
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara bids a teary adieu to Abhinav 842758
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara bids a teary adieu to Abhinav
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa gets suspicious 842756
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa gets suspicious
Latest Stories
ANNOUNCEMENT! Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari cherishes the art of storytelling by announcing a new initiative 'Roots' under Earthsky Pictures 843071
ANNOUNCEMENT! Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari cherishes the art of storytelling by announcing a new initiative ‘Roots’ under Earthsky Pictures
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri triggers the curiosity of 'The Vaccine War' with an engaging teaser; to be released on 28th sept after audience poll! 843064
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri triggers the curiosity of ‘The Vaccine War’ with an engaging teaser; to be released on 28th sept after audience poll!
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan slaps Jordan to protect Elahi from humiliation 843062
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan slaps Jordan to protect Elahi from humiliation
16th November declared as Rescue Day to honor the act of bravery of the Late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill 843060
16th November declared as Rescue Day to honor the act of bravery of the Late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill
What Freedom Means To Me, Bollywood Explains 843057
What Freedom Means To Me, Bollywood Explains
Exclusive: Jaswinder Gardner joins Ashmit Patel in WatchO’s State Vs. Ahuja 843056
Exclusive: Jaswinder Gardner joins Ashmit Patel in WatchO’s State Vs. Ahuja
Read Latest News