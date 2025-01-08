Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Anupamaa meets Prem’s mother at a temple; bags a catering contract

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Ruplai Ganguly) stopping the engagement of Prem (Shivam Khajuria) and Maahi (Spreha Chatterjee) after knowing about Prem and Raahi’s (Adrija Roy) love story. This did not go down well with Maahi, who called her mother to be biased and got hysterical in her behaviour.

The upcoming episode will see Anupamaa cheering up Raahi and asking her to not take Maahi’s scoldings to heart. Raahi will also tell Anupamaa that Maahi will be fine and will understand that a marriage cannot be successful with love being one-sided. Anupamaa will want to go to the temple to offer her special prayers.

At the temple, Khyaati Kothari (Zalak Desai) will be shown praying for her son whom she has not seen for a long time. Anupamaa will share Khyaati’s pain and both will talk about separation and its hurt. Khyaati will know more about Anupamaa and will also offer Anupamaa the contract to serve food at their Sankranti festival celebration.

