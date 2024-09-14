Anupamaa Written Update 15 September 2024: Shah Family Becomes Homeless, Anupama Enjoys

Anupamaa, the StarPlus show, entertains the audience with relatable and interesting storylines produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions. Rupali Ganguly plays Anupama, and Gaurav Khanna plays Anuj. Check out the written update for the upcoming episode airing on 15 September 2024.

In the upcoming episode, Anupama (Rupali Ganguly), Anuj (Gaurav Khanna), and other Aasha Bhavan members dress up in South Indian outfits and celebrate. Everyone dances and proceeds to enjoy their meal, which irritates Toshu, and he heads to ruin their celebration. That’s when the owner of the Shah family’s house enters the Shah house and warns Toshu. He asks them to vacate the place within one hour, shocking everyone.

Anupamaa Today’s Written Update

Today’s episode begins with Anupama and Anuj discussing their issues while having tea. Anuj decides not to give up and gets his rights back. Anupama encourages him. On the other hand, Toshu misbehaves with Leela during dinner, and that’s when Kinjal notices Mahi’s disappearance. They begin to find Mahi but only face disappointment, leaving everyone tensed.

Toshu argues with Leela and asks Kavya to take Mahi with her. Soon, Mahi returns, and Toshu talks very rudely with her. Upon this, all the kids in the house threaten Toshu with leaving the house, but he ignores them and leaves.

On the other hand, Anupama and other Aasha Bhavan members prepare for Ganpati visarjan, where Anuj highlights the importance of celebrating the festival eco-friendly. At the same time, Hardik comes and warns Anupama to pay the house tax, or they will have to vacate the place. Everyone gets worried, but Anupama boosts the energy and first asks to bid adieu to Ganesha. At the same time, Toshu meets Hardik and cracks a deal with them to get Aasha Bhavan.

Soon, Anupama and other Aasha Bhavan members step headfirst into Ganpati visarjan, where everyone dances and expresses their emotions. Anupama teaches the kids a valuable lesson, and Anupama and Anuj perform the visarjan ritual.