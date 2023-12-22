Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Kunal gets aggressive at Indroneel

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Soniya (Leena Jumnai) disrupting the happy ambience at the wedding of Kunal (Mohit Malik) and Vandana(Sayli Salunkhe). As we know, Indroneel had physically assaulted Soniya and had kept her locked up in a room. However, Soniya escaped and came to Kunal for his help. Kunal was shattered and worried about Soniya’s health.

He was seen taking her to the hospital. We have already written that Kunal will bring Soniya to his house and will make her live in his house for a brief period. This will mean that Vandana and Soniya will live under the same roof. While one is Kunal’s wife, the other is Kunal’s ex-wife, whom he loved.

The coming episode will see Kunal burning with anger and reaching Indroneel’s house to fight with him. They both will engage in a big fight. Bobby will drop a hint to Vandana about this, and she will reach Indro’s house to stop Kunal from doing any harm.

Kunal will be burning with rage and Vandana will have a tough time pacifying him.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 122 21st December Written Episode Update

Kunal rushed to the hospital with Soniya. Vandana was left all alone. Vandana decided to enter the Malhotra house for the sake of Tara.

What will happen next?

