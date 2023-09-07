Television | Spoilers

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Vandana facing yet another problem coming her way. She will be shattered and will know not what to do.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with problems continuing to add up for Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe). When she felt that she was going to be married to the man she had loved and waited for, destiny threw one problem after the other on her. We know about their house being in danger of being taken away after Hemant has been unable to repay the loan taken. With goons coming in frequently to threaten them, the Karmarkars are under stress. We saw Kunal (Mohit Malik) too adding up to the problems with him bringing police to lodge complaint against the Karmarkars.

The coming episode will see more problems coming Vandana’s way. They will find out that Hemant (Vishal Nayak) has left the house accepting his failure. His running away attitude from problems will break the family. Anagha who has been a sincere wife to Hemant, and a good daughter-in-law to the Karmarkar family, will also decide that she will walk out of the house with her son Shivam. This will leave Vandana at crossroads as she will have to take care of her old father and aunt.

What will Vandana do now?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the leads.