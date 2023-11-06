Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Vandana starts life afresh; wants to divorce Vaibhav

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) being shattered with the truth of Vaibhav (Karan Vir Mehra) coming out. She is devastated but has decided to stand against the injustice that has happened to her. She is strong enough to destroy her own marital status for her own betterment. Kunal (Mohit Malik) has advised her to get out all the emotions and not allow the pain to make ground in her heart.

On the other hand, Tara has developed an immense liking for Vandana and so has Vandana. Even when Vandana removes all her jewellery that is linked to her marriage, she makes sure that she wears the bracelet made for her by Tara.

The coming episode will see Vaibhav and his family coming to Vandana to seek an apology. Amidst all this, Vijay will tell his family that he will give Vandana Niwas only to Vandana. This will not go down well with Hemant.

Vaibhav’s mother will request Vandana to forget all that happened and get back home. Vandana will be stern in her decision and will tell Vaibhav and his family that her love for Vaibhav is dead and that she will never come back.

Kunal saw Vandana in tears and told her not to carry the emotions within her. He asked her to get out her emotions completely so that they do not stay within her and pain her all the time.

What will happen now?

