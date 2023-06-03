Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant gets saved from being exposed in front of Rishi

Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms on Zee TV, is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. As seen so far, Aayush follows the jewellery delivery guy to know the truth about Vikrant. However, Aayush fails to witness him due to a traffic signal. Shalu gets an idea, and they call the jewellery store to find the address. Aayush gets the address where Vikrant has asked to deliver the mangalsutra. He goes to the address with Shalu and finds Vikrant in the house.

Aayush and Shalu spy on Vikrant. Soon, the delivery guy comes to the door, and Vikrant receives the mangalsutra parcel. Aayush gets shocked to see Vikrant. Later, Aayush and Shalu bring a ladder and try to peep inside the house. Aayush witnesses a girl named Sweety hugging Vikrant, and the latter kisses her on the forehead.

In the coming episode, Aayush calls Rishi and informs him about Vikrant’s girlfriend Sweety. Rishi gets shocked and decides to inform Lakshmi. However, he first decides to catch Vikrant red-handed and then inform Lakshmi. Rishi goes to the address sent by Aayush. They all barge in together. However, Rishi fails to find Sweety inside, and Vikrant is saved from getting exposed.

OMG! How will Rishi expose Vikrant?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!