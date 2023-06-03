ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant gets saved from being exposed in front of Rishi

Rishi goes to the address sent by Aayush. They all barge in together. However, Rishi fails to find Sweety inside and Vikrant gets saved from being exposed in Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi.

Author: Manisha Suthar
03 Jun,2023 11:30:20
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant gets saved from being exposed in front of Rishi

Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms on Zee TV, is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. As seen so far, Aayush follows the jewellery delivery guy to know the truth about Vikrant. However, Aayush fails to witness him due to a traffic signal. Shalu gets an idea, and they call the jewellery store to find the address. Aayush gets the address where Vikrant has asked to deliver the mangalsutra. He goes to the address with Shalu and finds Vikrant in the house.

Aayush and Shalu spy on Vikrant. Soon, the delivery guy comes to the door, and Vikrant receives the mangalsutra parcel. Aayush gets shocked to see Vikrant. Later, Aayush and Shalu bring a ladder and try to peep inside the house. Aayush witnesses a girl named Sweety hugging Vikrant, and the latter kisses her on the forehead.

In the coming episode, Aayush calls Rishi and informs him about Vikrant’s girlfriend Sweety. Rishi gets shocked and decides to inform Lakshmi. However, he first decides to catch Vikrant red-handed and then inform Lakshmi. Rishi goes to the address sent by Aayush. They all barge in together. However, Rishi fails to find Sweety inside, and Vikrant is saved from getting exposed.

OMG! How will Rishi expose Vikrant?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Meet spoiler: Cheeku goes missing
Meet spoiler: Cheeku goes missing
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi gets angry on seeing Mohan's pathetic state
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi gets angry on seeing Mohan's pathetic state
Maitree spoiler: Sona threatens to KILL Harsh and Maitree
Maitree spoiler: Sona threatens to KILL Harsh and Maitree
Meet spoiler: Shagun adopts Cheeku to seek revenge from Meet
Meet spoiler: Shagun adopts Cheeku to seek revenge from Meet
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta learns about Rajveer going to Luthra house
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta learns about Rajveer going to Luthra house
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Aayush and Shalu learn about Vikrant’s mystery girl Sweety
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Aayush and Shalu learn about Vikrant’s mystery girl Sweety
Latest Stories
Pandya Store spoiler: Dhara reveals her real connection with Malti in front of the family
Pandya Store spoiler: Dhara reveals her real connection with Malti in front of the family
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai reveals Vijendra's ailment to Amba
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai reveals Vijendra's ailment to Amba
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Veer and Amrita bring happiness in Dilpreet and Sanjot’s lives
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Veer and Amrita bring happiness in Dilpreet and Sanjot’s lives
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav comes close to knowing the truth
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav comes close to knowing the truth
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti humiliates Surilii
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti humiliates Surilii
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya to meet each other
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya to meet each other
Read Latest News