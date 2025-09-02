Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa nominates Mridul; Mridul refuses to do her ‘chamchagiri’

Bigg Boss 19, the reality show that airs both on JioHotstar and Colors TV, has taken a toll on friendships and close bonds. We saw the captaincy in the house shaking when Kunickaa, who was the appointed captain, renounced captaincy owing to constant fights and disagreements. This led to Ashnoor Kaur becoming the captain of the house. Baseer continued to have fights with Farhhana, while Abhishek Bajaj had his own problems.

The upcoming episode will again see contestants facing tough choices when they will be asked to nominate a contestant each. Kunickaa will not mince words before taking the name of Mridul Tiwari. She will call him ‘Bin Pendi Ka Lota’. Mridul too did not mince words when he talked about Kunickaa’s companions being bad for her.

Mridul told Kunickaa, “Chamchagiri toh na main kisi aur ki, na aapki karpaaunga’, to which the entire house erupted in appreciation. Zeishan appreciated Mridul’s dare to take on Kunickaa. Mridul announced his name and refused to bog down and follow Kunickaa’s orders.

What will happen now?

Bigg Boss 19 has officially kick-started with a grand premiere, setting the stage for a season of drama, strategy, and entertainment like never before. Streaming exclusively on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM IST and airing on Colors TV at 10:30 PM IST, the season unfolds under the theme of “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,” introducing a democratic twist inside the house.