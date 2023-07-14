Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet goes on job hunt  

The popular show Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB has successfully created an impression via its diverse and unique concept. According to the storyline, Riya convinces Rana to speak to Maan and reconcile. However, Rana refuses to do so. Later, Maan comes to Brar house, but Rana mentions that he cannot stay with Maan in the same house; hence he has different plans. He sells the Brar house in revenge.

Rana (Ravi Gossain) reveals about selling Brar house to the entire Brar family, and they get shocked. Riya, Amrita and Veer decide to do something and make things normal like before. However, Maan (Sandeep Baswana) has other plans. He files a case against Rana and gives the court papers to Rana.

In the coming episode, Dilpreet informs Maan to return to America and requests him to return the case he has registered against Rana. However, he refuses to do so. Meanwhile, the entire family worries about bankruptcy; hence Dilpreet goes on a job hunt. He struggles to find a new job.

Will he manage to find a job?

