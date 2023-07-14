ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet goes on job hunt  

Dilpreet requests Maan to return the case he has registered against Rana. However, he refuses to do so. The entire family worries about bankruptcy; hence Dilpreet goes on a job hunt in Sony SAB's show Dil Diyaan Gallaan.

Author: Manisha Suthar
14 Jul,2023 16:06:31
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet goes on job hunt   833917

The popular show Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB has successfully created an impression via its diverse and unique concept. According to the storyline, Riya convinces Rana to speak to Maan and reconcile. However, Rana refuses to do so. Later, Maan comes to Brar house, but Rana mentions that he cannot stay with Maan in the same house; hence he has different plans. He sells the Brar house in revenge.

Rana (Ravi Gossain) reveals about selling Brar house to the entire Brar family, and they get shocked. Riya, Amrita and Veer decide to do something and make things normal like before. However, Maan (Sandeep Baswana) has other plans. He files a case against Rana and gives the court papers to Rana.

In the coming episode, Dilpreet informs Maan to return to America and requests him to return the case he has registered against Rana. However, he refuses to do so. Meanwhile, the entire family worries about bankruptcy; hence Dilpreet goes on a job hunt. He struggles to find a new job.

Will he manage to find a job?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

Also Read: Exclusive: Sumeet Vyas and Aaditi S Pohankar in Rose Audio Visuals and Applause Entertainment’s next Blinded

Also Read: Exclusive: Tanuj Virwani to play a lead in Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan files a case against Rana 833413
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan files a case against Rana
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Rana sells the Brar house 833056
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Rana sells the Brar house
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Brothers Maan and Rana turn enemies 832859
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Brothers Maan and Rana turn enemies
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (3 - 9 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 832469
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (3 – 9 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan to get arrested 832367
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan to get arrested
MS Dhoni has always been my favorite sports person: Abhishek Sharma 832018
MS Dhoni has always been my favorite sportsperson: Abhishek Sharma
Latest Stories
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Kriti expresses to be the face of Ram's company 833907
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Kriti expresses to be the face of Ram’s company
Auto Draft 833903
Fans celebrate Jee Karda’s launch with Tamannaah Bhatia at her college in Mumbai
Major Missing: Avneet Kaur Wants To Go Back To Thailand; Posts Amazing Vacay Memories 833900
Major Missing: Avneet Kaur Wants To Go Back To Thailand; Posts Amazing Vacay Memories
Exclusive: Apoorva Arora bags SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal 833872
Exclusive: Apoorva Arora bags SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay and Ranbir find ways to hide their relationship truth 833854
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay and Ranbir find ways to hide their relationship truth
LOCO AND MOBIES PARTNER TO BRING THE FIRST MOBILE GAMING AWARDS TO INDIAN AUDIENCES 833822
LOCO AND MOBIES PARTNER TO BRING THE FIRST MOBILE GAMING AWARDS TO INDIAN AUDIENCES
Read Latest News