Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan files a case against Rana

The popular show Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB has successfully created an impression via its diverse and unique concept. According to the storyline, the family witnesses the police taking Maan with them. Maan wishes to meet Riya once before leaving. However, Rana threatens Maan not to enter Riya’s room. Soon, a fight escalates, and they hold each other’s collars. The Brar family rushes to stop the fight between the brothers. Later, the police take Maan along, but Amrita saves Maan.

Riya convinces Rana to speak to Maan and reconcile. However, Rana refuses to do so. Later, Maan comes to Brar house, but Rana mentions that he cannot stay with Maan in the same house; hence he has different plans. He sells the Brar house in revenge.

In the coming episode, Rana (Ravi Gossain) reveals about selling Brar house to the entire Brar family, and they get shocked. Riya, Amrita and Veer decide to do something and make things normal like before. However, Maan (Sandeep Baswana) has other plans. He files a case against Rana and gives the court papers to Rana.

Will he be able to save this house? Will the equation between the two brothers change again?

