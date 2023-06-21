ADVERTISEMENT
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: OMG! Dilpreet suffers heart-attack

Dilpreet learns about the drug racket in his hospital, and he is shaken to the core. Dilpreet collapses as he suffers a heart attack in Sony SAB show Dil Diyaan Gallaan

Author: Manisha Suthar
21 Jun,2023 17:45:13
Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB with its heartwarming narrative and emotional story about a Punjabi family, has been winning the hearts of the audiences. As per the plot, Biji and her team go to the ‘My Cuisine’ competition’s location. Maan shows up at the cuisine competition to support Biji. The cuisine competition’s results get announced. Biji wins the competition.

On the other hand, Dilpreet’s friend finds out that Khushwant is transporting drugs. Soon, Rana confronts Khushwant for selling drugs. Rana realizes Dilpreet was right about Khushwant and regrets trusting him. Khushwant blackmails Rana into doing his dirty work. Later, Veer overhears when Khushwant blackmails Rana and Nimrit.

Now, in the coming episode, Dilpreet learns about the drug racket in his hospital, and he is shaken to the core. He realizes that he needs to speak to Sanjot and share his distress. But just before Sanjot can pick up the call and the two can finally take their first step to reconciliation, Dilpreet collapses as he suffers a heart attack.

OMG! Will Veer save Dilpreet’s life?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

