Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: OMG! Dilpreet suffers heart-attack

Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB with its heartwarming narrative and emotional story about a Punjabi family, has been winning the hearts of the audiences. As per the plot, Biji and her team go to the ‘My Cuisine’ competition’s location. Maan shows up at the cuisine competition to support Biji. The cuisine competition’s results get announced. Biji wins the competition.

On the other hand, Dilpreet’s friend finds out that Khushwant is transporting drugs. Soon, Rana confronts Khushwant for selling drugs. Rana realizes Dilpreet was right about Khushwant and regrets trusting him. Khushwant blackmails Rana into doing his dirty work. Later, Veer overhears when Khushwant blackmails Rana and Nimrit.

Now, in the coming episode, Dilpreet learns about the drug racket in his hospital, and he is shaken to the core. He realizes that he needs to speak to Sanjot and share his distress. But just before Sanjot can pick up the call and the two can finally take their first step to reconciliation, Dilpreet collapses as he suffers a heart attack.

OMG! Will Veer save Dilpreet’s life?

