ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti gives Raghavendra’s wedding contract to Samar over Surilii

Samar requests Damayanti to give him the contract of Raghavendra’s marriage. On the other hand, Surilii also requests the same. Damayanti gives the wedding contract to Samar instead Surilii, which upsets the latter and Shivendra in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum.

Author: Manisha Suthar
16 Jun,2023 17:06:41
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti gives Raghavendra’s wedding contract to Samar over Surilii

Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum has seen quite a lot of drama in the last week. According to the storyline, Damayanti meets Swatilekha and assures her that she will marry into the royal family. If not with Shivendra, then she will pursue a union with Raghavendra. Raghavendra approaches Swatilekha to understand her perspective. In response, Swatilekha demands to be granted the same position, authority, and lavish lifestyle as Shivendra, emphasizing her desire for equality.

Raghavendra reassures her that Shivendra no longer holds power, as Damayanti has bestowed him with the authoritative role in the Barot business and the mansion. He entices Swatilekha by assuring her she will become the next Rani Sahiba. During their encounter, Surilii and Shivendra coincidentally come across them, and when Surilii attempts to engage with Swatilekha, she responds coldly, surprising everyone by introducing herself as Raghavendra’s future wife.

In the coming episode, Samar comes to the mahal with an offer for Damayanti. He first congratulates Raghavendra on his wedding with Swatilekha. Later, Samar requests Damayanti to give him the contract of Raghavendra’s marriage. On the other hand, Surilii also requests the same. Damayanti gives the wedding contract to Samar instead Surilii, which upsets the latter and Shivendra.

OMG! Are you excited to witness this drama?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

Also Read: My father’s constant encouragement has been instrumental in my acting journey: Kumkum Bhagya fame Krishna Kaul

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Kriti misunderstands Ram and Priya’s relationship
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Kriti misunderstands Ram and Priya’s relationship
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram consoles Priya at the engagement ceremony
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram consoles Priya at the engagement ceremony
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram’s mother Shalini learns about Ram-Priya’s contract marriage
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram’s mother Shalini learns about Ram-Priya’s contract marriage
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Swatilekha agrees to marry Raghavendra
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Swatilekha agrees to marry Raghavendra
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan and Kathaa celebrate negative test results with a dance
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan and Kathaa celebrate negative test results with a dance
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Priya impresses Ram’s family at the engagement ceremony
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Priya impresses Ram’s family at the engagement ceremony
Latest Stories
Adipurush Twitter Reactions: Netizens hail Kriti Sanon as the “perfect choice” for Janaki!
Adipurush Twitter Reactions: Netizens hail Kriti Sanon as the “perfect choice” for Janaki!
Exclusive: Romit Raaj bags Rajan Shahi’s new show for Star Plus
Exclusive: Romit Raaj bags Rajan Shahi’s new show for Star Plus
Monalisa’s Friday Mood Is Refreshing; Check Out
Monalisa’s Friday Mood Is Refreshing; Check Out
Tara Sutaria Can’t Thank Enough Her Sister, Know Why?
Tara Sutaria Can’t Thank Enough Her Sister, Know Why?
Armaan Malik Shares Heart-Felt Note For Brother Amaal Malik On His Birthday
Armaan Malik Shares Heart-Felt Note For Brother Amaal Malik On His Birthday
Pranali Rathod Wishes To Meet Her Special People, Check Out Who?
Pranali Rathod Wishes To Meet Her Special People, Check Out Who?
Read Latest News