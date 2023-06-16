Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti gives Raghavendra’s wedding contract to Samar over Surilii

Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum has seen quite a lot of drama in the last week. According to the storyline, Damayanti meets Swatilekha and assures her that she will marry into the royal family. If not with Shivendra, then she will pursue a union with Raghavendra. Raghavendra approaches Swatilekha to understand her perspective. In response, Swatilekha demands to be granted the same position, authority, and lavish lifestyle as Shivendra, emphasizing her desire for equality.

Raghavendra reassures her that Shivendra no longer holds power, as Damayanti has bestowed him with the authoritative role in the Barot business and the mansion. He entices Swatilekha by assuring her she will become the next Rani Sahiba. During their encounter, Surilii and Shivendra coincidentally come across them, and when Surilii attempts to engage with Swatilekha, she responds coldly, surprising everyone by introducing herself as Raghavendra’s future wife.

In the coming episode, Samar comes to the mahal with an offer for Damayanti. He first congratulates Raghavendra on his wedding with Swatilekha. Later, Samar requests Damayanti to give him the contract of Raghavendra’s marriage. On the other hand, Surilii also requests the same. Damayanti gives the wedding contract to Samar instead Surilii, which upsets the latter and Shivendra.

OMG! Are you excited to witness this drama?

