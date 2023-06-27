Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Tavleen spills Prabhjot’s truth to Veer

Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB has successfully created an impression via its diverse and unique concept. According to the storyline, Sanjot witnesses Veer in stress, and she questions the same. Soon, Veer reveals that Prabhjot has gone missing. Veer searches for her and witnesses Prabhjot running in front of a car. As she is about to meet with an accident, Veer pulls her aside and saves her life.

The Brar family gear up for Veer and Amrita’s haldi ceremony. During the festivities, the family members dance together. While they dance, Dollar and Riya come close and have romantic eye contact. The family members witness their cute and romantic moments and tease them. Dollar and Riya hug each other and blush.

In the coming episode, Tavleen’s vow to take away every moment of the Brar family’s happiness. Hence, she tells him the truth about Veer’s mother minutes before the wedding. Tavleen also instigates Veer against the Brar family by telling Veer that the Brar family is responsible for Prabhjot’s condition.

Will Veer marry Amrita after learning the truth?

