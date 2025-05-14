Doree 2 Upcoming Twist: Kailashi Devi becomes a saviour; Maan praises her efforts

Doree 2 the Colors television show produced by Jay Productions has seen engaging drama with Doree (Priyanshi Yadav) being buried alive by Kailashi Devi (Sudha Chandran). However, KD believed that Maan (Ishaan Dhawan) would come to the rescue of his wife, and the same happened. Later, Doree entered the factory that was set ablaze to save Maan’s mother Meera. Ambika planned again to kill Meera, but Doree saved her. However, even before Doree could bring Meera out, both fell unconscious.

The upcoming episode will see the heroic deed of Kailashi Devi as she will not only save Doree and Meera but will also bring them out of fire, to a point of safety. The Thakur household, including Maan, will be grateful to KD for her timely help in saving two lives. This way, KD will win the hearts of the Thakur family. We also wrote about Meera only remembering Kailashi Devi as her Gurumaa which will force Maan to ask KD to Sstay with them. However, Doree will oppose this decision.

What will happen next?

Produced by Jay Productions, Doree created waves as it talked at length about the societal issue of the girl child abandonment. Now, Kinnari Mehta and Jay Mehta have launched Doree 2 on Colors, wherein the grown-up Doree and her trials and tribulations will form the crux of the story, and Doree’s fighting spirit will be dealt with. In Doree 2, Priyanshi Yadav and Ishaan Dhawan will be the new leads.