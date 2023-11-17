Gauna Ek Pratha spoiler: Gehna decides to get Urvashi Punished

Shemaroo’s show Gauna- Ek Pratha is entertaining audiences with interesting twists. As seen so far, a transgender person finds Gehna in the deep valley; she takes her to her house and begins her medication. In contrast, as Gaurav continues to find Gehna, in the way he meets the transgender who saved Gehna.

The transgender person expresses her gratitude to Gaurav for helping her save the Prashad in her hand. Then Gaurav asks her to let him help her in the public feast, to which she agrees. What’s interesting is that with the help of destiny, Gaurav reaches the place where Gehna has been kept for medication. Later, Gehna gains consciousness and walks towards Gaurav. However, they fail to meet.

In the coming episode, Urvashi troubles all the housemates and reveals about being the new head of the house. However, on the other hand, Gehna gains consciousness and takes an oath to get Urvashi punished for her evil deeds.

Will Gehna succeed in her mission?

The show follows the extraordinary journey of Gehna and Gaurav, childhood sweethearts whose lives take an unexpected turn when Gaurav sets off to chase his dreams, leaving Gehna behind. Fueled by an unyielding love, Gehna embarks on a quest to find her husband, encountering Urvashi, whose presence brings forth unforeseen complexities. As their destinies intertwine, a startling secret emerges, challenging Gehna’s unwavering faith in their shared future. Amidst the shackles of societal norms and expectations, Gehna summons the courage to defy traditions and orchestrate her own Gauna.