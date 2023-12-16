Exclusive: Shemaroo Umang show Gauna Ek Pratha to go off air

Gauna Ek Pratha the Shemaroo Umang show produced by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik’s Inspire Films, will shut shop soon. We at IWMBuzz.com hear that the cast and crew of the show wrapped up shoot last night (15 December). The show was about a woman who set foot to search for her childhood lover who decided to pursue his dreams. It was her journey where she faced obstacles. The show starred Rohit Purohit and Krutika Desai as leads. Actors Parvati Sehgal, Papia Sengupta and others were part of the prime cast.

As per sources, “The show wrapped up with its shoot last night. The last date for airing the final episode is said to be 30 December.”

We hear that the show was brought to an end owing to low ratings and poor acceptance.

We buzzed Producer Yash Patnaik and the channel spokesperson but did not get revert will we filed the story.

Recently, the show celebrated its 100-episode completion with a grand party. The whole team, including the stars Krutika Desai, Rohit Purohit, Parvati Sehgal and others were there to cut the cake. It was a grand celebration, where the lead actors talked about the unique concept and storyline.

Gauna Ek Pratha started off as a beautiful tale of Gehna and Gaurav who were married during childhood. Gehna’s quest to embrace the Gauna ceremony and live happily formed the crux of the story.

