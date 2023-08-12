There are several layers to Shlok in Gauna Ek Pratha: Akhil Vaid

Akhil Vaid who plays the role of Shlok in Shemaroo Umang’s show Gauna Ek Pratha is happy that his character is in the development phase right now. As we know, Gauna Ek Pratha is produced by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik’s Inspire Films.

Says Akhil, “As per the storyline, Shlok is not on good terms with his sister Urvashi and his family. There are several layers to him. Things will be out soon.”

It is still early days for Akhil who has just joined the show. However, he has his own expectations from the role. “My expectation from the show is that my character Shlok should be able to create a place in the minds and hearts of the audience so that they don’t forget me and my character ever. The USP of the show is the story, the performances… actors, who are a part of the show, are experienced and passionate about their parts,” he adds.

On the competition that OTT has given in the recent years to television, Akhil avers, “OTT has given competition to Bollywood films as well in addition to TV. Look at the kind of content they are offering. If TV has to go a long way then it has to be content-driven and every character has to be specific in terms of the role so that the audience should get something new. These days viewers want surprises in the story, they don’t enjoy the predictable plots and for TV shows, it should be made on strong content and strong production quality and a finite series is something that appeals to most.”

Best of luck, Akhil!!