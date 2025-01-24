Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Purvi’s Life In Danger, Jasbir Threatens Monisha

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years with interesting twists and gripping storylines. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. Monisha sets Purvi ablaze and escapes from there. On the other hand, Khushi vows to unite with RV (Abrar Qazi) at any cost. RV gets Jasbir arrested, and he warns Monisha that if he gets punished, he will not spare anyone.

In the upcoming episode, Harleen and other housemates worry about Monisha and Purvi (Rachi Sharma). As soon as RV discovers this, he comes to save Purvi, who feels helpless. RV tries to save her and himself from the fire. Monisha applies charcoal to her face and goes behind the police car. Monisha calls Harleen, updating her about her health. She asks if Purvi has come out, upon which Harleen shares that RV has entered the room to save her, leaving her shocked.

Monisha confronts the police and creates a situation where the police officers obey her orders. Monisha gets Jasbir released from the clutches of the police. But Jasbir threatens Monisha, pointing a gun at her head, highlighting that if anything happens to Purvi, then he will set Monisha ablaze today.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).