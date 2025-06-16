Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Raunak To Frame Shivansh In Murder Case – Will Prarthana Save Him?

The Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining viewers with its share of major ups and downs for the past eleven years. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) arrives at the Zaveri house and tries to talk to Smita but ignores her advice.

In the upcoming episode, Prarthana tries to convince Smita to resolve her issues with Shivansh (Namik Paul). Additionally, she reveals that she knows Shivansh is Smita’s son. And she loves him. Smita accepts that she loves Shivansh. Upon this, Prarthana highlights that Bua Maa is the reason why Shivansh hates her.

On the other hand, Shivansh calls Prarthana expressing his disappointment. He tells her that he never doubted her, but whatever she did now has left him upset. Later, when Raunak and the Zaveri family leave the house, Shivansh arrives to lock the door. Watching all this on the phone, Raunak asks his people to set the house ablaze. After this, Raunak will frame Shivansh for trying to kill the Zaveri.

Will Raunak be able to frame Shivansh?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.