Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Smita Stays Unconscious, Bua Maa Makes A Shocking Revelation

The Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining viewers for the past eleven years with major ups and downs. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) informs Shivansh (Namik Paul) about Smita being trapped inside the house. She tries to stop him from going inside for his safety, but Shivansh doesn’t listen to her, highlighting that he will go to take Smita no matter what.

In the upcoming episode, Shivansh falls to the floor as he is hit by the wood that falls on him. Prarthana becomes worried, but she manages to help Shivansh stand, and they both head out to save Smita. Shivansh rescues Smita safely and brings her to the hospital. Smita stays unconscious due to the panic situation.

Shivansh wonders how did the fire erupt at the Zaveri house. Bua Maa makes a shocking revelation in front of Shivansh, highlighting that no one in the Zaveri house hier is behind the fire incident at the Zaveri house. She takes Raunak’s name, revealing that he set the Zaveri house ablaze, leaving Shivansh shocked.

Will Shivansh teach Raunak a lesson for his cunning ploy?