Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Sonalika To Return In Shivansh’s Life – Will Prarthana Manage To Stay?

The Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been ruling over hearts for the last eleven years with major twists and turns. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms. As Shivansh (Namik Paul) tries to throw the Zaveris out of the Zaveri mansion, Kanti brings stay order, ruining his mission. Smita also comes to meet Shivansh to resolve the issue, as Shivansh has a problem with Smita.

In the upcoming episode, Smita accuses Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) of being responsible for whatever is happening, but Prarthana gives a reality check, stating that Shivansh is doing everything because of Smita, not her or Raunak (Akshay Bindra). On the other hand, Raunak breaks down in tears and wishes to bring Prarthana back into his life. Payal decides to get close to Raunak as she finds him lonely.

Payal is shocked as she enters Raunak’s room. She sees Prarthana’s big poster with several photos pasted on the walls of his room. Witnessing his craze, she comes out. Payal meets Prarthana and asks her if she can consider Raunak as her soon-to-be husband, but Prarthana tells her that she could talk to her only if she had a brain, but sadly, Payal doesn’t have one.

Sonalika calls Shivansh, confronting him. She asks him if she still has her place in his life. Meanwhile, Prarthana falls into his arms, which leaves Sonalika shocked. Later, Shivansh praises his maid for the good food, as he has never had anything like this. Upon hearing this, his maid shares that Prarthana has cooked everything today, which surprises Shivansh.

Will Prarthana be able to make a place in Shivansh’s heart?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.