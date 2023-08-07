ADVERTISEMENT
Meet spoiler: Sumeet refuses to divorce Shlok

Shagun instigates Poonam against Sumeet. Soon, Poonam hands over divorce papers to Sumeet and asks her to sign the papers. However, Sumeet tears off the divorce papers in Zee TV’s show Meet.

Author: Manisha Suthar
07 Aug,2023 13:57:44
The upcoming episodes of Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, are poised to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as the suspense builds. As per the plot, Raunak gets bailed out, but Raj kidnaps him before he can return home. Shagun learns that Priya is hiding in her house and finds her. While Raj and Sumeet take Raunak to the hospital, wait for him to wake up, and confess the truth. Shagun decides to take Priya in front of the judge and save her son from all the allegations.

Shagun calls her goons and takes Priya to the judge. However, before Shagun can head out, Shlok comes to Priya’s rescue. He locks Shagun and fights with the goons. However, Shagun manages to free herself and hits Shlok with a rod. Shagun knocks Shlok unconscious and takes Priya along. Meanwhile, Raunak gets conscious, and Sumeet decides to make him confess his crime. Finally, Raunak revealed that Sumeet is married to Shlok and not him.

In the coming episode, Raunak goes to jail after confessing the truth. Meanwhile, Shagun, angry with Sumeet, decides to ruin her life. Hence, Shagun instigates Poonam against Sumeet. Soon, Poonam hands over divorce papers to Sumeet and asks her to sign the papers. She mentions how they are from a middle-class family, and she won’t be able to adjust here. However, Sumeet tears off the divorce papers and refuses to sign.

Will Shagun try to new trick to separate Shlok and Sumeet?

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

