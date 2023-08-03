ADVERTISEMENT
Meet spoiler: Sumeet's desperate attempt to get Raunak’s confession

Sumeet goes to jail, and with Raj, she tries to make Raunak confess the truth. Sumeet and Raj create a panic situation to get the truth out in Zee TV’s show Meet.

Author: Manisha Suthar
03 Aug,2023 11:02:54
Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions continues to captivate viewers with its emotional twists and turns. As per the plot, Sumeet forces Raunak to reveal the truth in jail. Just as Raunak is about to reveal the truth to Sumeet, Shagun arrives there and stops him from revealing the truth. Yet again, Sumeet gets defeated. Later, Priya’s health deteriorates, and Sumeet takes her to the hospital.

Shagun executes a plan to kill Sumeet by locking the two inside a room and releasing poisonous gas. Sumeet and Priya struggle for their lives. Shlok reaches the hospital on time, saving Priya and Sumeet’s lives. Later, Shagun learns that Priya is alive, so she takes a disguise and kidnaps Priya. However, she is shocked to see Sumeet in the place of Priya in court. Shagun gets angry after her plan to save Raunak fails.

In the coming episode, Sumeet takes Priya to Shagun’s house and hides her there. Meanwhile, she fools Shagun and sends her to an isolated location. Sumeet goes to jail and, along with Raj, tries to make Raunak confess the truth. Sumeet and Raj create a panic situation to get the truth out. However, Raunak gets scared and falls unconscious.

How will Sumeet make Raunak confess the truth?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

