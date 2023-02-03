Sherdil Shergill the Colors show produced by Parin Multimedia has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the first week. As seen so far, Manmeet is taken aback when Bhairav announces Priyanka as the new MD of the company. Afterward, Manmeet arrives at her house and vents her frustration in front of Raj.

Later, when Abhisekh tries to humiliate Raj for being a house husband, Manmeet defends him. Manmeet decides to go out to lunch with Raj. However, Abhishek appears at the same restaurant and tries to provoke Raj by accusing him of being responsible for Manmeet’s current situation.

Now, in the coming episode, Abhishek sneakily records Manmeet’s voice while she complains about Raj and makes a sinister plan with Bhairav. Abhishek drugs Manmeet and tries to manipulate Raj into distrusting her. Raj witnesses Manmeet and Abhishek together and misunderstands her.

Will this create a rift between Raj and Manmeet?

