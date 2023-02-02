Actor Iqbal Azad who was recently seen in the Colors show Sherdil Shergill has joined the cast of Atrangii OTT’s new show Baghin. He will play a central character in this differently conceptualized show Baghin.

Talking about his new character, Iqbal says, “He is the head of the family. He is the one who holds all the responsibility for the house. This is a supernatural kind of show. I play the role of Shamsher, who is in control of his house. My character has a variety of shades. Baghin is a tale about a tigress who is out for revenge. This is what I can say about the new show.”

“The role is quite good. I am looking forward to the start of the shoot. This is the first time I am doing a supernatural show. I am thankful to Nivedita Basu and Guruodev Bhalla for giving me this opportunity,” he adds.

Ask him about moving to a different concept as a performer after Sherdil Shergill, Iqbal avers, “Yes, I am getting back to serious matters with this show. Sherdil Shergill was comedy with drama.”

Ask him what went wrong with Sherdil Shergill, and he states, “Television needs to give a bit more time to new shows. They need to treat shows with more patience. Shows are different in this storyline and concept. Not all shows have a good start, but go on to catch up with the pace with time. Unfortunately, enough time was not given to Sherdil Shergill.”

Talking about being typecast as a performer, he avers, “I have been in this industry for twenty years. People who know me are very well aware that I have done comedy, positive, negative and all kinds of challenging roles. However, the last few years have been tough on me. I was totally typecast in fatherly roles. I don’t understand why makers do not want to explore the acting potential of actors. I was offered a role recently, where I was asked to play grandfather to a 14 years old girl. I was shocked and asked them whether I look like one. Frankly speaking, they wanted a young Nana. So what I am trying to say is, actors who are capable enough need to get that chance to explore their talent.”

Well said, Iqbal!!