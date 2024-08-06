StarPlus Serial Upcoming Twist 6th August: Udne Ki Aasha, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin To Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

StarPlus shows continue to dominate the TRP charts with their engaging new storylines. We have compiled all the latest updates from shows such as Udne Ki Aasha and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in one place.

1) Udne Ki Aasha

In the upcoming episode, Sailee (Neha Harsora) takes blessings from her father-in-law as today is her birthday, but she is upset with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) as he doesn’t remember her birthday. Sachin’s father shares with him about Sailee’s birthday, after which Sachin distributes money among his siblings to celebrate Sailee’s special day. Later, Roshini returns the money that Renuka took, and everyone thinks that she got it from her father, but in reality, she borrowed it from someone. But Sachin taunts Tejas and asks for the other seventeen lakhs, which he took.

2) Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Savi (Bhavika Sharma) and Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) come close in the surprising turn of events. After Rajat and Savi agree to marry each other, Rajat stops Savi and asks her to come with him as he wants to talk about something important. However, they still indulge in the arguments. Later, in anger, Rajat touches the painted pillar and his face, making him look like a Joker. Savi Burt’s out laughing, but she shows him the mirror, and then Rajat pulls her towards him, bringing them close. On the other hand, Bhagyashree wishes Rajat to get married in a grand ceremony, but he denies it.

3) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) gets scared by Ruhi’s (Garvita Sadhwani) return to Poddar’s house. She questions Manish about Ruhi’s true intentions, feeling something is wrong, and they must stop her. On the other hand, Ruhi reveals that she is here not for Rohit (Romiit Raaj) but for Armaan (Rohit Purohit), and to get her love, she will break all the boundaries, whether family, relationship, or anything else.