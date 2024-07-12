StarPlus Serial Upcoming Twist: Yeh Hai Chahatein, Anupamaa To Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

StarPlus shows dominate the TRP chart with thrilling daily twists. We have compiled major plot developments of your favorite shows, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Anupamaa to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Read below for more details.

1) Yeh Hai Chahatein

In the surprising turn of events, Arjun (Pravisht Mishra) and Kashvi (Shagun Sharma) get separated after the leap. Though the duo are separated, their romantic dance at the event brings them close, creating a beautiful moment. In reality, the duo has changed their identity to catch a gangster.

2) Anupamaa

The most loving show will witness a major twist. After the leap, Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) lives in Aasha Bhavan Seva Orphanage. She makes the lives of people better in her surroundings. After finding out two old people are in love, she organizes their marriage, where she gets to hear that only a true lover understands love, and she recalls her past. On the other hand, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) turns worse, with long hair and a beard, and remembers his love.

3) Udne Ki Aasha

In the upcoming episode, Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) enters the house in a drunk state. Soon, Sailee (Neha Harsora) tries to handle him, but he misbehaves with her, blaming her for not having a bike or money. Hearing all the mean stuff, Sailee feels hurt.

4) Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) gets drunk and gives his daughter the wrong medicine. Witnessing Sai’s deteriorating condition, Savi (Bhavika Sharma) takes her to the hospital. Later, when Rajat wakes up in the morning, he finds Savi’s ring and Sai missing, which prompts him to file a police complaint against him. Soon, the police come and misbehave with the Bhosle family.