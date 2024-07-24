StarPlus Serial Upcoming Twist: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Udne Ki Aasha To Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

StarPlus shows are creating buzz by topping the TRP chart. The new storyline, interesting plot developments, and twists intrigue the audience. Today, we bring you all the major updates in one place, from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Udne Ki Aasha to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) are finally together. In the upcoming episode, you will see Armaan and Abhira indulging in romantic moments. The latest video on Rohit Purohit’s story shows the duo dancing in a dreamy set.

2) Udne Ki Aasha

In the upcoming episode, you will see an interesting twist when Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) and Sailee (Neha Harsora) bring Krish to their home. As soon as Sachin and Sailee enter the house with Krish, Renuka gets furious. Renuka expresses her wish not to see Krish in the house. However, she is unaware of the fact that Krish is Roshini’s son.

3) Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In a surprising turn of events, the two rivals will come close for a little girl in the upcoming episodes. Savi (Bhavika Sharma) plans to go out with Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) as Sai’s parents. However, the duo still manage to fight with each other. Later, Savi and Rajat pose with Sai like a happy family for photos.