ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Surbhi Jyoti shines in peach embellished lehenga, stuns fans with elegant accessories

Surbhi Jyoti donned a breathtaking peach embellished lehenga paired with a graceful grey dupatta. The ensemble perfectly accentuated her beauty and showcased her impeccable sense of style.

Author: Manisha Suthar
24 Jun,2023 15:38:32
Surbhi Jyoti shines in peach embellished lehenga, stuns fans with elegant accessories

Popular television actress Surbhi Jyoti remains a style icon in the television industry, leaving her fans eagerly anticipating her next appearance. Recently, the diva took to social media to share a mesmerizing video, leaving her fans awestruck. In the video, Surbhi donned a breathtaking peach embellished lehenga paired with a graceful grey dupatta. The ensemble perfectly accentuated her beauty and showcased her impeccable sense of style.

The actress elevated her look with stunning accessories, completing her ensemble elegantly. Surbhi adorned herself with a beautiful Kundan set featuring a necklace, matching earrings, and a traditional maang tikka. The intricate detailing of the jewellery added a regal touch to her overall appearance. Complementing her ensemble, she also adorned her wrists with dazzling bangles.

Surbhi effortlessly exuded grace and charm as she twirled in her ethereal attire, captivating the viewers with her mesmerizing presence. Her choice of colors, the lehenga’s soft peach and the contrasting grey dupatta created a pleasant visual appeal. The actress’s social media followers were quick to shower her with compliments and admiration. They praised her impeccable fashion sense and applauded her for carrying the traditional outfit with utmost grace and elegance. One fan commented, “Can’t believe that someone as pretty as you exist in this world. 😩✨💗” While another posted, “The colour of the outfit the jewellery and the makeup everything looks perfect on you. 😍” Check below!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Watch: Surbhi Jyoti makes internet awestruck with latest video, check out
Watch: Surbhi Jyoti makes internet awestruck with latest video, check out
Jaane Kuch Bhi Na Mann Mera: Come fall in love with Surbhi Jyoti
Jaane Kuch Bhi Na Mann Mera: Come fall in love with Surbhi Jyoti
Surbhi Jyoti is too “glam” to give a “damn”, see pic
Surbhi Jyoti is too “glam” to give a “damn”, see pic
Royalty personified! Surbhi Jyoti is the modern ‘Umrao Jaan’ in embellished salwar
Royalty personified! Surbhi Jyoti is the modern ‘Umrao Jaan’ in embellished salwar
Surbhi Jyoti takes the traditional flight in floral embellished blouse and saree
Surbhi Jyoti takes the traditional flight in floral embellished blouse and saree
Surbhi Jyoti’s irresistible black magic
Surbhi Jyoti’s irresistible black magic
Latest Stories
Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi Cuddles And Kisses Child Actor Kiara Sadh In This Cute BTS Video
Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi Cuddles And Kisses Child Actor Kiara Sadh In This Cute BTS Video
I love Nut Cracker Salad: Taranvir Singh
I love Nut Cracker Salad: Taranvir Singh
Mouni Roy showcases classical moves on Are Ja Re Hat Natkhat song, Disha Patani comments ‘Ohooo sundariii’
Mouni Roy showcases classical moves on Are Ja Re Hat Natkhat song, Disha Patani comments ‘Ohooo sundariii’
Exclusive: Dancer and content creator Tanvi Gadkari bags Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats
Exclusive: Dancer and content creator Tanvi Gadkari bags Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan’s misunderstanding with Kathaa leads to an awkward moment
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan’s misunderstanding with Kathaa leads to an awkward moment
Dharampatnii Spoiler: Teej celebrations to bring Ravi and Pratiksha closer
Dharampatnii Spoiler: Teej celebrations to bring Ravi and Pratiksha closer
Read Latest News