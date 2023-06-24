Surbhi Jyoti shines in peach embellished lehenga, stuns fans with elegant accessories

Popular television actress Surbhi Jyoti remains a style icon in the television industry, leaving her fans eagerly anticipating her next appearance. Recently, the diva took to social media to share a mesmerizing video, leaving her fans awestruck. In the video, Surbhi donned a breathtaking peach embellished lehenga paired with a graceful grey dupatta. The ensemble perfectly accentuated her beauty and showcased her impeccable sense of style.

The actress elevated her look with stunning accessories, completing her ensemble elegantly. Surbhi adorned herself with a beautiful Kundan set featuring a necklace, matching earrings, and a traditional maang tikka. The intricate detailing of the jewellery added a regal touch to her overall appearance. Complementing her ensemble, she also adorned her wrists with dazzling bangles.

Surbhi effortlessly exuded grace and charm as she twirled in her ethereal attire, captivating the viewers with her mesmerizing presence. Her choice of colors, the lehenga’s soft peach and the contrasting grey dupatta created a pleasant visual appeal. The actress’s social media followers were quick to shower her with compliments and admiration. They praised her impeccable fashion sense and applauded her for carrying the traditional outfit with utmost grace and elegance. One fan commented, “Can’t believe that someone as pretty as you exist in this world. 😩✨💗” While another posted, “The colour of the outfit the jewellery and the makeup everything looks perfect on you. 😍” Check below!