Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Sachin brings Isha home; exposes Tejas and Roshni’s secrets

Udne Ki Aasha, the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production, has seen engaging drama with Tejas (Puru Chibber) and Roshni (Tanvi Shewale) being under severe threat, as their plan to buy a house failed after they were duped by a guy holding a fake identity. Paresh warned Tejas and Roshni and asked them not to ruin the family’s happiness with their wrong moves.

The upcoming track will see Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) getting to know that the lady from Canada, who travels in his cab, happens to be Isha, who duped Tejas earlier. Sachin will also get to know that Isha has repaid the due amount to Tejas with interest. Sachin will understand that Tejas opened his showroom with the same money and that he has kept his family in the dark for a long time.

Sachin will arrive at the Deshmukh house with Isha, and will play a game where he will place Renuka as the judge and will expose all of Tejas and Roshni’s secrets. Isha will further confirm with proof about her having repaid the money to Tejas. Renuka and all in the family will be shocked at the turn of events.

What will happen next?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.