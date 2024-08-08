Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Serial Upcoming Twist: Abhira fights with Ruhi; Armaan tries to be the peacemaker

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira’s (Samridhii Shukla) love for each other not being liked by many in the Poddar house. The return of Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) to the Poddar household has happened for a reason, and she has indicated coming in between Armaan and Abhira’s love in order to get Armaan for herself.

We wrote about the restaurant sequence where Ruhi and Rohit (Romit Raj) were about to go. When they were enjoying their private time, Armaan and Abhira entered the same venue for their date. Armaan and Abhira were so into each other that Rohit got annoyed and ruined their date.

The upcoming episode will see Abhira getting to know that Ruhi wanted to come with Rohit to the same restaurant for her date, and in fact paid double the price. Abhira will question Ruhi’s intentions and will argue with her for creating more problems. Armaan will see them fighting and will try to intervene. He will try to stop Abhira from getting angry at Ruhi. But Ruhi will also not stop and drag the fight to another level.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the maker s, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.