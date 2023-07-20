Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir's behaviour raises concern

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Shivansh’s entry into the Birla house creating problems between kids. Abhir is not able to handle his temper. At the same time, Shivansh seems to be an aggressive child, known for his bullying ways. We saw how Shivansh teased Abhir about him having two fathers. Abhir had angrily destroyed the cake of Shivansh.

Now, the kids will have another fight!! Shivansh will throw Abhir’s books from the table. Abhir will keep them back in his place. Later Shivansh will take Abhir’s pencil and the two boys will try to snatch it from the other. In this tussle, Shivansh in the coming episode will get injured on his hand. Parth and Mahima will blow the issue big and will call Abhir an arrogant and aggressive child. Parth will try to hit Abhir when Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) will come in the way. Parth and Abhimanyu will have a showdown. Mahima and Manjiri will have a showdown too.

All of this will raise concerns about Abhir’s changed behaviour.

Will Akshara get to know about this?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abhir’s father.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.