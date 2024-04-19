Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan and Abhira’s happy moment during Gangaur; Ruhi gets upset

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) being reprimanded big time by Vidya after she got to know of Ruhi bringing the divorce papers for Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). However, Dadisa averted a big decision when Ruhi was almost sent out of the house.

This is followed by the Poddar family getting ready to enjoy the Gangaur celebrations. As we know, Gangaur is an auspicious festival for all the married couples. Armaan and Abhira will receive spotlight in the upcoming episodes which will hurt Ruhi and make her further insecure.

As we know, Ruhi has taken a promise from Armaan that he would let Dadisa know of him loving Ruhi after three months. However, Abhira has developed feelings for Armaan and is standing up for every right as Armaan’s wife. Armaan, on the other hand, has not expressed his feelings to both ladies.

The Gangaur festival will see the husbands putting the chunri of their name on their wives. Ruhi will try to intervene and take the chunri meant for Armaan and Abhira. However, that will not happen and the chunri will be put by Armaan on Abhira. Ruhi will get highly insecure and will walk out of the place.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1263 18th April January Written Episode Update

Vidya asked Ruhi to leave the Poddar house. However, Dadisa stopped her from going.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.