Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Kairav gets the support of Abhimanyu

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Kairav expressing his feelings of love towards Muskan. While most in the Goenka house are convinced of the alliance, Kairav takes an effort to convince Baa for the wedding. We as of now know that Muskan’s gentle and innocent nature is liked by one and all in the Goenka house. However, Kairav (Abeer Singh Godwani) will find it tough to get acceptance from Abhinav (Jay Soni).

We wrote about how Kairav sought help from Akshara (Pranali Rathod) to convince Neelamma and Abhinav for the wedding. However, Akshara will in the coming episode find it tough to talk to Abhinav about it. Abhinav will be of the feeling that Kairav and Muskan are so very different that they will not be a good match.

However, to his surprise, Kairav will find an unexpected support system in Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda). As we know, Kairav and Abhimanyu have been at loggerheads for the longest time possible. They never got along well as Kairav felt that Abhimanyu ruined the lives of both his sisters, Akshara and Aarohi’s lives.

But now, Abhimanyu will understand Kairav’s feelings. He will not want anything wrong to happen to Kairav and will support him.

Will Abhimanyu take a step to convince Abhinav?

