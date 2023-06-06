ADVERTISEMENT
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Kairav gets the support of Abhimanyu

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Kairav getting an emotional support from Abhimanyu for his love story with Muskan. Can Abhimanyu convince Abhinav?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
06 Jun,2023 14:10:18
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Kairav expressing his feelings of love towards Muskan. While most in the Goenka house are convinced of the alliance, Kairav takes an effort to convince Baa for the wedding. We as of now know that Muskan’s gentle and innocent nature is liked by one and all in the Goenka house. However, Kairav (Abeer Singh Godwani) will find it tough to get acceptance from Abhinav (Jay Soni).

We wrote about how Kairav sought help from Akshara (Pranali Rathod) to convince Neelamma and Abhinav for the wedding. However, Akshara will in the coming episode find it tough to talk to Abhinav about it. Abhinav will be of the feeling that Kairav and Muskan are so very different that they will not be a good match.

However, to his surprise, Kairav will find an unexpected support system in Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda). As we know, Kairav and Abhimanyu have been at loggerheads for the longest time possible. They never got along well as Kairav felt that Abhimanyu ruined the lives of both his sisters, Akshara and Aarohi’s lives.

But now, Abhimanyu will understand Kairav’s feelings. He will not want anything wrong to happen to Kairav and will support him.

Will Abhimanyu take a step to convince Abhinav?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abhir’s father.

