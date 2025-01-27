Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Abhira tries to unite Abhir and Charu; Will Armaan know about it?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhir’s (Mohit Parmar) love story and the confusion that prevailed in it, hurting the Poddar family all the more. Not one, but two of the Poddar girls have been affected by this development. Charu has feelings for Abhir, but is shocked to find out that Kiara too harbours the same feelings of love for Abhir. Nobody in the Poddar family was ready to believe that there was confusion at the end of Abhir who was messaging Kiara thinking it was Charu.

At this juncture, Abhir is very clear about him loving Charu and wanting her in his life.

The upcoming episode will see Abhira making the first move to unite Abhir and Charu. As we know, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) is hassled with the divorce matter being in court. We wrote about Armaan (Rohit Purohit) being insecure about Abhira’s closeness with RK.

The episodes to air will see Abhira working out a plan to bring Charu and Abhir closer. However, Armaan will get to know of it and will target Abhira for interfering in their family affairs.

How will Abhir’s love story proceed?

