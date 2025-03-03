Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Manish Goenka offers to help Armaan-Abhira; Will they accept his help?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Armaan (Rohit Purohit) starting their life afresh in a colony where they will get a home to live in. We wrote in detail about the hardships that Armaan will face in this new lifestyle that he has been pushed into. We also wrote about Abhira taking tuition classes to earn money. Armaan too tried his best to make a lot of sacrifices so that they get to have a decent living. We wrote about Armaan getting his first paycheque which he shared happily with Abhira and Shivani.

The upcoming episode will see Manish Goenka being shocked to know about the state of living of Armaan and Abhira. He will make an appearance at their house along with Surekha and Swarna. He will also volunteer to help them and will also try to get them necessities for the house. However, Armaan and Abhira will be clear in stating that they want only blessings in this new phase of their lives.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.